Mental Health: U.S FDA Greenlights First-Ever Pill for Postpartum Depression

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Mental Health: In a historic decision, the U.S. FDA has granted approval for the first oral medication designed to treat postpartum depression. This groundbreaking advancement offers hope to new mothers struggling with this often debilitating condition, providing them with a potential solution that could revolutionize postpartum care. The approval marks a significant stride forward in addressing maternal mental health and fostering a brighter future for families.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information