Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Mental Health: U.S FDA Greenlights First-Ever Pill for Postpartum Depression

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : August 9, 2023 7:00 PM IST

Mental Health: In a historic decision, the U.S. FDA has granted approval for the first oral medication designed to treat postpartum depression. This groundbreaking advancement offers hope to new mothers struggling with this often debilitating condition, providing them with a potential solution that could revolutionize postpartum care. The approval marks a significant stride forward in addressing maternal mental health and fostering a brighter future for families.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

Things About Plastic Surgery You Didn't know

Actress Plastic Surgery

Things About Plastic Surgery You Didn't know

Over 30 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed globally in 2021, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. On the one hand, plastic surgery is becoming more and more popular, but on the other hand, there are many misconceptions about it

View more