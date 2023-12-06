Menstrual Cramps: How to Reduce Period Pain Instantly

For period pain relief, use a heated pad or a warm water bottle (wrapped in a towel) on your tummy. Heat has the ability to ease muscle tension and help the abdominal muscles relax.

Menstrual Cramps: Many people experience cramps before and during their menstrual cycle. Some are lucky enough to merely get minor cramps, but others don't have as much luck. If period pain is cramping your style every month, here are some home remedies that are simple and can help you ease the pain.