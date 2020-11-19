Intermittent fasting has gained a lot of attention over the past few years. It is being considered a great way to lose weight and improve overall health. For the unversed, intermittent fasting is an eating pattern when you cycle between periods of eating and fasting. Unlike other diet trends that tell you what you should or should not be eating, intermittent fasting revolves around the concept of ‘when to eat’. There are several different intermittent fasting methods.

Dr. Alok Chopra, Consultant Cardiologist & Director, Aashlok Hospital, Fortis Associate, Delhi, is a pioneer of intermittent fasting. In a tete-a-tete with Sipping Thoughts, he explains about what intermittent fasting truly is, its benefits and the dos and don’ts of it.

He refers intermittent fasting to be called a time fasting instead of a diet. Instead of focusing on losing weight, he suggests we should try to modify our body composition. In addition, he says it is the carbohydrate intake that should be monitored instead of the number of calories.

According to him, a simple 8:16 formula is the most common and healthy method of intermittent fasting. That means fasting for 16 hours and eating only during the remaining eight hours.

So, start intermittent fasting and feel younger, stronger, more peaceful, stress free and healthy.