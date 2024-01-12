Measles: Symptoms, Treatment, and Vaccination – Know all about it !

Measles, a highly contagious viral infection, despite advancements in medical science, this infectious disease can still pose a significant threat, especially to young children.

What is Measles?

Measles primarily affects the respiratory system.

It is characterized by a distinct red rash that typically starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body. The virus is highly contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets, making it particularly concerning in environments where children congregate, such as schools and daycare centers.

Symptoms

Common signs include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. The distinctive red rash usually appears a few days after the initial symptoms and can persist for over a week. In severe cases, complications like pneumonia can arise,

Treatment

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment for measles. Medical care typically focuses on alleviating symptoms and preventing complications.

Rest, hydration, and the administration of vitamin A supplements are common supportive measures.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles

Children usually receive the first dose at age 1 and the second dose between ages 4 and 6.

By staying informed and proactive, we can work towards minimizing the impact of measles on the health of our children.