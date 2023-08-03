Makeup In Humid Weather: Eliminate These Makeup Looks Humid Weather

Makeup In Humid Weather: In this video, we'll show you six makeup looks to steer clear of during hot and humid weather. Say goodbye to smudged eyeliner and melting foundation, and learn tips and tricks to keep your makeup flawless and long-lasting even in the sweltering heat. Don't let humidity ruin your beauty game.

1. Heavy foundation: Avoid using thick or heavy foundation as it can clog pores and lead to breakouts in humid conditions. Opt for a lightweight, oil-free foundation or a BB cream instead.

2.Excessive powdering: While setting your makeup is important, using too much powder can create a cakey appearance in humid weather. Use a light dusting of translucent powder or oil-absorbing sheets to control shine.

3.Waterproof mascara overload: Waterproof mascara is great for preventing smudging, but too many coats can lead to clumping and a heavy feel. Stick to one or two coats for a natural look.

4. Dark lip colors: Dark lip shades can smudge and feather in humidity. Opt for lighter, more natural lip colors or long-wear lip stains that can withstand moisture.

5. Overdoing the layers: In humid weather, less is often more. Applying too many layers of makeup can lead to a melting or greasy appearance. Keep it simple and let your natural beauty shine through.