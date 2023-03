Major Causes Of Heart Failure Defined By Expert

What is heart failure? Heart failure is when the heart can't adequately pump blood to the various parts of the body ideally. In this condition, the pumping speed of the heart decreases. In heart failure, its effect can be seen on both sides. Its symptoms appear suddenly.

These are the symptoms of heart failure:

a sudden increase in heart rate persistent cough a bulge in the veins of the neck having trouble breathing extremely tired having swelling in the legs irregular pulse rate sudden weight gain