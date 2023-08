Walking Has Many Benefits! know each one of them

Health Tips: In the days of personal cars and public modes of transport. We frequently underrate the strength of walking. Let's focus on a few advantages of walking.

Improve your sleep

1] Walking boosts the effects of melatonin, the sleep hormone

2] Healthy adults who walked daily had a significant positive impact on sleep quality and length of sleep

Maintain a healthy weight

1] Regular walking can help reduce fat

2]Daily walking increases metabolism by burning extra calories and by preventing muscle loss

Improve heart health

1] Walking can improve your heart health is by lowering your blood pressure.

2] Those who walked enough had a 30% lower risk of cardiac attack

Reduce your stress

1] Walking reduces the stress hormone cortisol, which helps you feel less stressed and more relaxed

2] 60-minute walk in nature decreases activity in brain regions involved in stress processing.