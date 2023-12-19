Lymphoma: Causes, symptoms, and pediatric care !

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Lymphoma : When the body's immune cells, or lymphocytes, become active and form lumps in the lymph nodes, it is known as lymphoma. It happens when germ-fighting cells go rogue. Hodgkin (slow) and non-Hodgkin (rapid) are the two types. Weak immune systems and some diseases, such as HIV/AIDS or the Epstein-Barr virus, may have a role in this, however the actual cause is unknown.
