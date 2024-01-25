Leprosy: Symptoms, Types, and Who's at Risk! Everything You Need to Know

Leprosy may affect people of any age; it's common in those aged five to 15 or those over 30.

Leprosy: Leprosy is a chronic, progressive bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. It can cause deformity and nerve damage by affecting your skin, mucous membranes, eyes, and nerves. Leprosy is also known as Hansen's disease and has been around since ancient times.