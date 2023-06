Konasana: How To Practice The Angle Pose, Benefits and More | The Art of Living

International Day of Yoga: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji says, "Yoga is not just a physical exercise, it expands your awareness, sharpens the intellect, and enhances your intuitive abilities."

Today, on the 9th Annual International Day of Yoga, let's understand the union of body, breathe and mind better with Eesha Buwa, Yoga Trainer, Sri Sri School of Yoga, Art of Living. In the video, she talks about Konasana The angle pose. Watch the complete video to know more about this asana and its benefits.