Know Why Burping Is So Important For Babies

NEWBORN HEALTH: USA Native, Kimycola Winter, Has Recently Broken The World Record For The World's Loudest Burp! Are You Aware That Burping Is Important For New Borns?

Every Baby, Swallows Some Air When They Drink Milk. This Air Collects In The Stomach, Causing The Baby To Feel Uncomfortably Full Even Before He Has Finished Feeding.

This Can Cause A Lot Of Uneasiness In Your Little One, And Of Course, You As A Parent Will Do Anything To Diminish That.

This Is Why Burping Is So Important For Babies Specially After Feeding.