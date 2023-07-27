Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Know These 5 Side-Effects Of Weight Gain Supplements Before Taking Them

Published by Lakshmi Sharma |Published : July 27, 2023 7:15 PM IST

weight gain supplements:One of the quickest ways to gain weight is the consumption of supplements, but they may cause severe health problems and even death. Protein, carbs, fats, vitamins, minerals, specific amino acids, and additional supplements, such as creatine, are all included in in these powders.

These powders work because they are relatively high in calories, making it easier to boost caloric intake significantly. According to health experts, inadequate consumption can lead to health risks like

1} Kidney Problems

2} Liver Issues

3} Breathing Issues

4}asthma

5} Unhealthy Weight Gain

6}Muscle Pulls and Cramps:

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more