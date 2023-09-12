  • ENG

REVEALED! Kiara Advani's Diet to Have a Hot Body

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : September 12, 2023 6:13 PM IST

Celebrity Diet: Kiara Advani goes by the golden rule of portion control, and she keeps an eye on her salt and sugar intake. But then that doesn't mean she doesn't go for a cheat meal and all; she does, and that day she loves to have sushi, ice cream, cookies, and everything she has been craving for. Check out this video to learn about her diet plan that has done magic for her.

