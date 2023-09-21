Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Want a glowing skin like Bebo? Here are the tips!

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Kareena is not that person who believes in using fancy skincare masks or spending hours on beauty sessions; she prefers a simple routine with products straight from the kitchen cabinet. The actress revealed her beauty secret in an interview. What could it be? Watch this video to know.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information