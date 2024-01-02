  • ENG

JN.1 scare: COVID cases are spiking again. Just how serious is it now?

As the number of cases increases, we might see more severe cases as well. Fortunately, disease due to JN.1 has been mild, and there has been no increase in hospitalization as compared to the Omicron lineages.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : January 2, 2024 3:53 PM IST

JN.1 scare: As we have seen in the past, Covid has come up with new or updated variants over time. Covid JN.1 is a sub-variant of the Omicron lineage and is more transmissible compared to the previous strains. Experts believe that it spreads faster than the other Omicron variants but does not cause a more severe disease.

