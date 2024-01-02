JN.1 scare: COVID cases are spiking again. Just how serious is it now?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
JN.1 scare: As we have seen in the past, Covid has come up with new or updated variants over time. Covid JN.1 is a sub-variant of the Omicron lineage and is more transmissible compared to the previous strains. Experts believe that it spreads faster than the other Omicron variants but does not cause a more severe disease.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information