JN-1 Covid: These are two new symptoms to watch out for!

JN.1, which is of the Omicron lineage and designated by the WHO as a variant of interest (VOI), was initially characterized by fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste and smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea.

JN-1 Covid: The UK's Office for National Statistics (UK ONS) identified two new symptoms associated with the JN.1 variant: difficulty sleeping and anxiety, as the number of COVID cases continues to rise. More than 4,000 active COVID cases have been identified in India, according to the most recent data.