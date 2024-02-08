Janhvi Kapoor Fitness: Actress Diet and Fitness Secrets Revealed!

Janhvi starts her day with a spoonful of pure desi cow ghee. This is one morning ritual that she has not changed for years.

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been making long strides in her career as an actress since she started with her debut movie, Dhadak. She has proven that her future in Bollywood is bright with her amazing performance in Gunjan Saxena, Mili, or Bawaal. So not just her acting, but fans are crazy about her overall looks and fitness. and want to know what she does to maintain her super-toned body. The truth is that the actress maintains her body with a very simple diet and a regular workout routine. Let's quickly check it out!