Ischemic Stroke: All about the disease ‘Disco Dancer’ Mithun Chakraborty has been diagnosed with!

Ischemic Stroke: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after complaining of severe chest pain. The hospital said that the actor had suffered an ischemic cerebral accident (stroke) of the brain. Slurred speech, confusion, difficulty swallowing, numbness, weakness, or paralysis in the face, arm, or leg, having suddenly blurred vision in one or both eyes, a severe headache with vomiting, dizziness, and trouble walking are some of the symptoms of an ischemic cerebrovascular stroke.
