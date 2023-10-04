  • ENG

Select Language

Period Sex: Is It Safe to Have Sex During Your Period?

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : October 4, 2023 1:31 PM IST

Period Sex: We women have these questions in mind: whether to have sex during periods or not? Is period sex safe? What could the risk factors be? No doubt, period sex comes with its own set of challenges. Having sex while someone is having their period might make some people uncomfortable, but for others, it can add excitement and ease.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more