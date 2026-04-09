Is it just a mouth ulcer? Expert explains early symptoms of oral cancer that shouldn't be ignored | Watch Video

Mouth ulcer or oral cancer? Watch this video to know what experts say about the early warning signs of tongue and buccal mucosa cancer.

Mouth Ulcer: Is it just a normal mouth ulcer, or are you actually suffering from oral cancer? While the signs may collide as they begin to grow in your mouth, the later stages can get out of control. In a recent study, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted that over 450,000 people annually worldwide suffer from oral cancer, making it one of the most dangerous cancers of all time. WHO also noted that India ranks among the top 10 countries accounting for nearly 60,000 100,000+ new cases yearly, largely due to tobacco and areca nut use. While there are several signs that the body shows up in its initial stages, in this section, we will talk about how a simple mouth sore can indicate a deadly condition.

Experts say that a painful sore inside the mouth, which is often dismissed as a harmless ulcer caused by stress, spicy food, or accidental biting, can be a warning sign of oral cancer.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Rajshekar C Jaka - Oncology Director (Zone2), Senior Surgical Oncologist & Robotic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital - Whitefield Cluster and Old Airport Road, explains, "Cancers of the tongue and buccal mucosa often present subtle symptoms in the beginning. Some of the key warning signs include persistent sores or ulcers that do not heal, red or white patches inside the mouth, and thickened areas in the cheek lining. People may also experience unexplained pain, difficulty in chewing or swallowing, or a constant feeling of something stuck in the mouth. In some cases, there may be numbness in the tongue or inner cheek, or difficulty moving the jaw and tongue properly. Bleeding from a lesion without any obvious cause is another red flag that should not be ignored."

Dr Jaka emphasises that mouth cancer is preventable and curable, but only if you catch it before it spreads. The "silent" nature of the disease in its early stages is the biggest danger. Watch the full video to know more about oral cancer and the silent symptoms that we often ignore.

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