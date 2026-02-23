Inside The World Of Transcendental Meditation With Dr. Tony Nader

Dr. Tony Nader explains the science and spiritual depth of Transcendental Meditation, its stress-relief benefits, and its growing global influence.

Transcendental Meditation is a rather natural form of meditation that involves sitting in a comfortable posture and closing the eyes without any interruption of rest in a 20-minute meditation that is practised twice daily. In contrast to concentration based or mindfulness practices, TM involves a silently repeated mantra to help the mind in settling inwards beyond thought. Its aim is to reach a state of relaxed state of mind, which is a distinct state of deep rest and the body is also in deep rest but mind is awake and aware.

TM was created in the 1950s by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and became popular all over the world due to its systematic approach to teaching and scientifically supportive positive results. Research over a number of decades has also been associated with TM and its association with less stress, less anxiety, more attention, better sleep, and even cardiovascular health protection. The peculiarity of TM is the ease with which it is done. It is not the control of thoughts that is sought by the practitioners but rather enabling the mind to spontaneously move up to levels of awareness that are more silent. Leading the movement today is a medical doctor and neuroscientist Dr Tony Nader who is the global leader of the TM organisation. Dr. Nader has pushed TM outside its religious origins and has placed it in the scientific and medical discourse. Having a neuroscience background and a research affiliation at MIT and Harvard, he brings ancient Vedic wisdom to meet with the modern brain science.

Dr. Nader has gone all in to investigate the TM effect on the brain coherence, stress hormones and physiological balance as a whole. He stresses evidence based meditation through lectures, international conferences and working in partnership with researchers and offers TM not just as a spiritual practice, but as a means of change. He has also added to the teachings of Maharishi through his own research in writing on the relation of consciousness and the human body and Vedic literature.

Transcendental Meditation, under the leadership of Dr Nader, has kept evolving with its attractiveness to students, professionals, celebrities and healthcare experts as a timeless practice and at the same time and also scientifically tested method of reaching inner clarity.