How to Lose Weight in Winter: 5 Effective Tips You Can Follow

How to Lose Weight in Winter: Although trying to lose weight has never been easy, the changing of the seasons makes it even more challenging. Because there is less sunlight when it's cold outside, we become less active, drink less water, eat more processed foods for comfort and make less vitamin D in our bodies. Together, these factors make it more difficult for our bodies to burn calories and keep weight in check. As a matter of fact, we tend to gain weight throughout the winter, a condition known as 'winter weight.' In this video, we will tell you some effective tips to help you lose weight in the winter.