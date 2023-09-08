  • ENG

How Shehnaaz Gill lost weight without Gym? Secret REVEALED!

Published : September 8, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill Weight Loss Journey: Who doesn't know Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab Ki Katrina', the favorite Bigg Boss contestant in season 13. The actress lost 12 kgs by just changing her eating habits and not working out. How? Watch this video to know more.

