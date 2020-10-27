Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 infection and even death. The risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19 increases as you get older. Those aged 85 or older are at greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19. In fact, older people (those who are 65 and above) account for the majority of COVID-19-related deaths worldwide. Therefore, it is more important to take special care of senior citizens during the pandemic. Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi, a renowned psychiatrist from Bhubaneswar, shares tips on how to protect this high-risk group from the COVID-19 virus.