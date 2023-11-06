How Air Pollution impacts pregnant women and infants

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Air Pollution : The air we breathe can be very problematic for us because of the extreme rise in pollution levels. Numerous studies have revealed that reduced fertility rates in both men and women may be caused by air pollution. In fact, some research suggests that air pollution could be a major contributing factor to miscarriages. This is due to the fact that breathing in air pollution is known to be just as harmful as smoking during pregnancy. In this video, we will tell you some ways in which air pollution affects your pregnancy.
