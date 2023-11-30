World AIDS Day 2023: How AIDS affects your skin | Measures to prevent infections

The skin, being the body's largest organ, often reflects the overall health of the immune system. Individuals with AIDS are particularly vulnerable to various skin conditions due to their compromised immunity. Let us know about the preventive methods !

World AIDS Day : Observed annually on December 1, serves as a global reminder of the ongoing battle against Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

What is theme of World AIDS Day 2023?

The theme for World AIDS Day 2023, as declared by UNAIDS, emphasizes the crucial role of communities in spreading awareness about the disease and preventing its spread.

Skin conditions associated with HIV/AIDS

Common Skin Infections with HIV/AIDS

Fungal infections, such as candidiasis, are common in individuals with AIDS.

Viral infections, including HSV-causing oral and genital herpes, are prevalent.

Bacterial infections can lead to boils.

Seborrheic dermatitis, characterized by red, itchy, and flaky skin, is common in AIDS patients, affecting the scalp, face, and chest.

HIV is associated with inflammatory conditions causing itchy red bumps over limbs and trunks, possibly due to some kind of hypersensitivity reaction.

Prevention Tips

Regular skin checks are crucial for individuals with AIDS to detect abnormalities early. Seeking prompt medical advice allows for timely intervention, preventing the progression of these conditions.