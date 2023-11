HIV: What are the symptoms of HIV in Women and Men?

Some people infected by HIV develop a flu-like illness within 2 to 4 weeks after the virus enters the body. This illness, known as primary HIV infection, may last for a few weeks.

HIV: HIV is a sexually transmitted infection. It can also be spread by contact with infected blood and from illicit injection drug use or sharing needles.