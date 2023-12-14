  • ENG

Select Language

Hing Water for Weight Loss and Managing Cold and Cough

Just one ingredient can help you shed those extra kilograms without dieting, it might just be the secret ingredient you need on your weight loss journey!

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : December 14, 2023 5:40 PM IST

Weight Loss Tips :Well, believe it or not, just one ingredient can help you shed those extra kilograms without dieting.

Hing water is the key to rapid weight loss! This simple potion, made by dissolving a pinch of hing (asafoetida) in warm water, can work wonders. Known to enhance digestion, reduce bloating, and potentially curb appetite, it might just be the secret ingredient you need on your weight loss journey. Hing water is also believed to have respiratory benefits, helping alleviate symptoms like cough and congestion, making it a go-to for respiratory well-being.

So, every day when you wake up, have hing ka pani and become slim quickly!

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

What Is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever?

Dangers Of Tick Bite

What Is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever?

The CDC warned that while most people with RMSF have some type of rash, less than 50 per cent of patients have a rash during the first 3 days of illness. Clinicians must consider RMSF if other signs and symptoms support a diagnosis.

View more