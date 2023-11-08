Here Is Why a Normal Mask Won't Save You from Delhi's Pollution

Delhi's Pollution : Delhi, India's capital, is no stranger to air pollution problems. The city's air quality often ranks among the worst in the world, especially during the winter months. While wearing masks has become a common practice for Delhiites, it's essential to understand that a normal mask alone cannot provide adequate protection from the hazardous levels of pollution in the region. In this article, we will delve into the limitations of regular masks and explore alternative ways to safeguard your health in the face of Delhi's persistent air pollution.