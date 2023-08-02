Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Herbal drink for lung congestion and a sore throat!

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : August 2, 2023 8:15 PM IST

Lung congestion:

What is it about the changing of the seasons that you simply cannot ignore?

Well, lung congestion is the answer. Lung congestion is caused by a significant build-up of fluid and mucus in the lungs as a result of the seasonal shift.

Constant breathing difficulties, and coughing can be distressing. Cough syrups that are widely available on the market can trigger drowsiness or lethargy. In such cases, we are here with ayurvedic herbal tea to soothe congestion and cold.

Here's what you need to do

Combine half a teaspoon of grated ginger and two to three black peppercorns.

Boil for 10 minutes in a cup of water.

Filter it later, then add one teaspoon of honey and sip it.

According to Ayurveda, because ginger and honey have anti-inflammatory and therapeutic characteristics, they can be used to soothe a sore throat.

However, you must always consult a doctor before trying out any such remedies.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

Vitamins To Quickly Stop Heavy Bleeding During Periods

Causes Of Pain In Periods

Vitamins To Quickly Stop Heavy Bleeding During Periods

Menorrhagia is a condition where you bleed more than you should during your period cycle. Heavy period flow can be caused by an excess of estrogen and a lack of progesterone hormone in a female's body. If left untreated, excessive menstrual flow can lead to iron deficiency , and it can later worsen and develop into muscle weakness or even infertility.

View more