Herbal drink for lung congestion and a sore throat!

Lung congestion:

What is it about the changing of the seasons that you simply cannot ignore?

Well, lung congestion is the answer. Lung congestion is caused by a significant build-up of fluid and mucus in the lungs as a result of the seasonal shift.

Constant breathing difficulties, and coughing can be distressing. Cough syrups that are widely available on the market can trigger drowsiness or lethargy. In such cases, we are here with ayurvedic herbal tea to soothe congestion and cold.

Here's what you need to do

Combine half a teaspoon of grated ginger and two to three black peppercorns.

Boil for 10 minutes in a cup of water.

Filter it later, then add one teaspoon of honey and sip it.

According to Ayurveda, because ginger and honey have anti-inflammatory and therapeutic characteristics, they can be used to soothe a sore throat.

However, you must always consult a doctor before trying out any such remedies.