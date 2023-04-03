Hemoglobin Increase: Boost Your Low Hemoglobin Levels With These 5 Iron Rich Foods, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Hemoglobin Increase: Hemoglobin is an essential protein in our body that is responsible for carrying oxygen from our lungs to every cell in our body. It is found in red blood cells and gives them their characteristic red color. Without hemoglobin, our cells would not receive the necessary oxygen to perform their functions, leading to a range of health problems, including fatigue, shortness of breath, and even organ damage. Hemoglobin also helps transport carbon dioxide, a waste product, from our cells to the lungs, where it is exhaled. To Know More, Watch Video.