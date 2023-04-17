Heatstroke In Navi Mumbai: 11 Die Of Sun-Stroke At An Event, 5 Tips To Avoid Dehydration Due To Heat Wave, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Heatstroke In Navi Mumbai: You can become dehydrated from sweating, vomiting, experiencing diarrhea, or taking diuretic medications or the major reason could be sun exposure. The death toll in the heat stroke that took place at an award event in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai rose to 11 on Monday. More than 120 people suffered from heat-related health issues, like dehydration, due exposure to sunlight on Sunday during a mega event in Navi Mumbai. In this video lets talk about how to treat dehydration and why it is important to avoid sun exposure. Watch Video