Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

TOP TRENDING VIDEOS

    Heatstroke In Navi Mumbai: 11 Die Of Sun-Stroke At An Event, 5 Tips To Avoid Dehydration Due To Heat Wave, Watch Video

    Written by TheHealthSite.com |Published : April 17, 2023 3:29 PM IST

    Heatstroke In Navi Mumbai: You can become dehydrated from sweating, vomiting, experiencing diarrhea, or taking diuretic medications or the major reason could be sun exposure. The death toll in the heat stroke that took place at an award event in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai rose to 11 on Monday. More than 120 people suffered from heat-related health issues, like dehydration, due exposure to sunlight on Sunday during a mega event in Navi Mumbai. In this video lets talk about how to treat dehydration and why it is important to avoid sun exposure. Watch Video

    Fitness VideosView More

    Beauty VideosView More

    Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

    Sex & Relationships VideosView More

    Pregnancy VideosView More

    Health Calculator

    Latest Articles

    Heatstroke In Navi Mumbai: 11 Die Of Sun-Stroke At An Event, 5 Tips To Avoid Dehydration Due To Heat Wave, Watch Video

    Health

    Heatstroke In Navi Mumbai: 11 Die Of Sun-Stroke At An Event, 5 Tips To Avoid Dehydration Due To Heat Wave, Watch Video

    You can become dehydrated from sweating, vomiting, experiencing diarrhea, or taking diuretic medications or the major reason could be sun exposure. The death toll in the heat stroke that took place at an award event in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai rose to 11 on Monday. More than 120 people suffered from heat-related health issues, like dehydration, due exposure to sunlight on Sunday during a mega event in Navi Mumbai.

    View more