World Heart Day, celebrated every year on September 29, spreads awareness about cardiovascular disease and highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD. Nowadays, Interventional Radiology is the new hope. It refers to a range of techniques which rely on the use of radiological image guidance (ultrasound, X-ray fluoroscopy, (CT)computed tomography or (MRI) magnetic resonance imaging to precisely target therapy. In this regard, Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, talks about the various treatments moralities in this discipline of cardiology.

Roughly a third of all deaths around the world are the result of heart disease and stroke, making cardiovascular disease the number one killer globally. Many of these people have been exposed to unhealthy behaviours including tobacco use, unhealthy diet, inadequate physical activity and harmful use of alcohol etc. However, cardiovascular diseases are preventable to a considerable extent, provided the right things are done in the right way at the right time.

Image Source: The HealthSite Video

Video source: www.youtube.com/TheHealthSite.com