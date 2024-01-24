Heart Health: Natural Blood Thinners That May Prevent Stroke

Heart Health: Blood-thinning foods are necessary for the treatment or prevention of certain medical conditions that increase the risk of blood clots. Heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, deep vein thrombosis, and strokes are a few of these ailments. Foods that thin blood contain natural compounds with anticoagulant qualities. These substances help to reduce the risk of blood clots by preventing the aggregation of platelets. However, before including them in your diet, you have to check with a medical professional.