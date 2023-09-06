Heart health: Controlling Cholesterol With Food

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cholesterol control tips: Here is a list of foods that control cholesterol.
Oatmeal
Oats have been found to lower cholesterol levels.
Daily consumption of cooked oatmeal can lower cholesterol by 5-8%.
Decreasing alcohol consumption
Heavy alcohol consumption increases LDL cholesterol.
Cutting down on alcohol consumption helps control cholesterol.
Getting enough sleep
Sufficient sleep of at least 6-7 hours is essential.
Less sleep leads to high LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels and low HDL levels.
Using heart-healthy oils
Heart-healthy oils like canola oil, olive oil, corn oil, and avocado oil
Rotating between heart-healthy oils can be an excellent
