Heart Failure Vs Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains How To Differentiate Between The Two

Heart Failure Symptoms: Silent heart failure doesn't come suddenly, but with tons of signs and symptoms that grows over time. We spoke to Dr Rajneesh Malhotra, Principal Director - Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, Cardiac Sciences, Cardiac Surgery (CTVS), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, to understand the hidden signs and symptoms of heart failure and how it is different from cardiac arrest.

"Heart failure is not cardiac arrest. In cardiac arrest, the heart stops working altogether. Whereas, in the case of heart failure, the heart doesn't work properly (the heart is not able to perform normally or not able to pump enough blood to meet the demands of other body organs). Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, etc can contribute largely to poor heart health (causing heart failure)," said Dr Malhotra. He further added that incidences of heart failure in India are increasing rapidly, and the country is also becoming the capital of heart failure. "At the moment, 10 Crore people are already suffering in the country with this heart condition, and every year about 50 lakh people are added to this number," the Dr said.

The chances of death are high within 5 years if the patient is not seeking proper medical treatment. Therefore, both the prevention and treatment of heart failure are important. Watch the complete video above to understand what Dr Malhotra wants you to know about heart failure, its causes, symptoms and ways one can reduce their chances of developing this condition.