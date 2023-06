Heart Failure In Your 20s: Warning Signs That Shouldn't Be Ignored

Heart Failure: What is heart failure? In simple language, heart failure is a condition that occurs when the heart muscle is not able to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs for blood and oxygen.

Now the question is --- What causes heart failure in young adults? As per the data, high rates of obesity and high blood pressure among younger people (especially those between the age group 35 64) are putting them at risk of suffering severe heart diseases at a young age. Experts say that nearly half of all Indians have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. In the video, Dr Dhaval Naik, Cardiac Surgeon at Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad explains what causes heart failure in the 20s and how one can prevent heart conditions.