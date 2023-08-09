Sign In
Health Tips: Apple To Banana, Best Fruits To Lower Cholesterol Levels In The Body – Watch Video

Published by TheHealthSite Web Desk |Published : August 9, 2023 8:19 PM IST

Health Tips: It's extremely important to keep a check on the cholesterol level in the body. High cholesterol can lead to blockage in the blood vessels, increasing risk for heart disease and strokes. Not all cholesterol is bad and there is a need for good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in our body for important functions. Red meat, processed meat, fried foods are high on bad cholesterol while ghee, eggs, cheese must be added to diet for getting good cholesterol. Apart from this, there are certain fiber rich fruits which can help lower bad cholesterol levels in the body. Here's a list of such fruits. Watch video.

