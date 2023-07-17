The Role Of Fat : How much Fat is too much Fat for Human Body

Body Fat Is Not a Villain: Know How Much Fat Is Good For You

In this informative video, we delve into the often-misunderstood topic of body fat and its crucial role in maintaining optimal health. Contrary to popular belief, fat is not solely a villain to be eliminated; it plays a vital role in various physiological processes. Join us as we explore the significance of fat in the human body and gain a deeper understanding of its functions.

You'll have a comprehensive understanding of why fat is essential for the human body, and you'll be equipped with valuable knowledge to make informed decisions about your own health and well-being. Join us on this enlightening journey and embrace a new perspective on the importance of fat in the body