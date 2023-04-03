Sign In
Hair Scalp Sweat: 5 Tips to Keep Your Tresses Cool, Fresh, and Sweat-Free All Day Long, Watch Video

Written by TheHealthSite.com |Updated : April 3, 2023 5:01 PM IST

Hair Scalp Sweat: Excessive sweating on the scalp can be a frustrating and embarrassing problem. Sweating on the scalp can also be triggered by emotional responses such as anxiety, stress, or nervousness. These emotions activate the body's fight-or-flight response, which causes the sweat glands to produce sweat. The excess sweat can make the scalp feel damp and uncomfortable. Keeping the scalp clean and dry can help reduce sweating and minimize discomfort. Regular hair washing with a gentle shampoo can help remove excess oil and sweat from the scalp while using a hair dryer in a cool setting can help dry the hair without causing further sweating. To Know More, Watch Video.

