Glutathione: Just an Antioxidant? or Skin Fairness Treatment

skincare Tips: Glutathione is an antioxidant that aids in cellular repair, muscle healing, and is utilized as a pain reliever in cancer patients. Because it is an antioxidant, it can now lower melanin levels, which determine the color of the skin. Taking glutathione by injection into the vein appears to protect against nerve damage and other side effects of the cancer medication cisplatin.

While glutathione is beneficial for a variety of different reasons, there isn't enough solid proof or scientific research to establish whether injections aid with permanent skin whitening. With many young ladies interested in having a lighter complexion in an appearance-conscious society, we need to be aware that there are serious side effects of glutathione injection, overdose include severe rashes, itchy skin, chills, painful blisters, and skin tumors.

In a recent series named Made in Heaven 2, a would-be bride got rashes and blisters as she went through a whitening treatment with the help of glutathione injections. In such a situation, it is important to know that there are professionals to deal with such chemicals, and their dose should be monitored. We should always avoid getting skin-lightening treatments from self-proclaimed beauticians and parlors. Looking at the manifestations of excessive glutathione in the body, experts recommend the proper assistance of a certified physician. Taking this antioxidant just for a lighter skin tone is not recommended.

There are several other ways in which a brighter and eventually fairer-looking skin can be achieved. Applying herbal face masks with natural ingredients or eating foods that are rich in antioxidants can help a lot.