Garlic: What happens when you drink garlic juice?

Garlic juice is extracted from crushed garlic cloves. Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which offers several health benefits.

Garlic: Garlic cloves, which may have originated from the plant known by its scientific name Allium sativum, are used to make garlic juice by pressing, juicing, or blending them. Garlic is closely linked to onions and has been utilized for thousands of years in various parts of the world because of its potent health benefits. Although many individuals may find the idea of drinking pure garlic juice unpleasant, there are proven health benefits to this unique beverage.