Foods to Avoid in PCOS

PCOS Diet: There is currently no cure for PCOS, but diet and medical treatment can help manage weight, glucose levels, and other features and complications. Opting for healthy fats, lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables may help reduce the risk of PCOS or manage its symptoms. Meanwhile, it is best to avoid a few food items for pcos management.

Foods that trigger the inflammatory process, which disturb hormonal levels and raise blood sugar levels, are the worst food for PCOS.

Here is a list of foods to avoid during PCOS

Coffee or caffeinated drinks

Coffee has caffeine, and its consumption raises estrogen hormone(female hormone) levels in the body. In PCOS, hormone levels are already disturbed. An increased amount of coffee intake can further complicate the condition. It is best advised to avoid coffee and caffeinated drinks.

Dairy products

Milk has some chemicals that increase androgen hormone production. Androgen helps in the production of estrogen (female hormone). Increases in estrogen levels can lead to the severity of PCOS. Milk and milk products like cheese, sweetened yoghurt, and ice cream should be avoided by PCOS females.

Alcohol

Some doctors ask to completely avoid alcohol if you have PCOS. Alcohol consumption can increase the levels of testosterone hormones and also disturb the hormones required for ovulation. It lowers blood sugar levels, leading to increased food cravings and resulting in weight gain and nutritional deficiency in some. It can trigger migraines in some.