Pregnancy Nutrition: Foods to Avoid for a Healthy Journey!

Published : August 28, 2023 5:53 PM IST

Pregnancy Health Tips: It is all about maintaining a healthy diet during pregnancy.

We'll be discussing foods that are best avoided to ensure the well-being of both you and your growing baby.

Raw or Undercooked Foods

During pregnancy, it's crucial to avoid raw or undercooked foods like sushi, raw eggs, and rare meats. These can potentially carry harmful bacteria that might affect your baby. Opt for low-mercury options like salmon, shrimp, and light tuna.
Excessive Caffeine

Limit your caffeine intake to about 200 milligrams per day, as high caffeine consumption may increase the risk of miscarriage or preterm birth.

Artificial Sweeteners

Certain artificial sweeteners like saccharin and cyclamate are best avoided during pregnancy. Opt for natural sweeteners in moderation, like honey or maple syrup.

Alcohol

It's advised to avoid alcohol entirely during pregnancy, as it can lead to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders and developmental issues.

Your diet plays a vital role in supporting a healthy pregnancy. By making informed choices and avoiding these potentially risky foods, you're taking important steps toward a safe and thriving journey.

