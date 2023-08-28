Foods That Naturally Turn Grey Hair Into Black Hair

Hair Care: Premature greying of hair is an issue many of us battle with. Early greying of hair may be an indication of various factors. Some of the most common causes for premature greying are genetics, stress, or vitamin B12 and biotin deficiency

While there's no definitive proof that specific foods can prevent hair from graying, a balanced diet rich in nutrients like vitamin B12 and biotin, may promote healthy hair.

Certainly! Foods that are good sources of biotin, and b12 which is believed to support healthy hair, include the following

Eggs

Eggs are rich in biotin and protein, which are essential for strong and healthy hair. It is also rich in vitamin B12, a deficiency of which is linked to premature greying.

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are high in biotin.

These nuts and seeds together provide healthy fats and nutrients that can benefit your hair.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain high levels of biotin. It aids in the production of sebum, which keeps the hair healthy, and is also known to encourage hair growth and speed up the rate of hair growth .

Fish

Salmon, sardines and tuna are some fishes that are packed with vitamin B12 and serve as an excellent source of the essential vitamin.

These fishes are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids responsible for healthy hair.