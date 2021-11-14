Sign In
World Diabetes Day | Diet Plan For Diabetic Patients | Diabetes Treatment

Written by Mini Dewan |Updated : November 14, 2021 9:01 AM IST

World Diabetes Day | Diet Plan For Diabetic Patients | Diabetes Treatment: Diabetes is one of the most common problems and these days it is far more commonly observed in the younger age group too. Watch this video as we have with us Dr. Karthiyayini Mahadevan Head of Wellness and Well-being at Columbia Pacific Communities talking about Diabetes, its symptoms, causes, treatment and so much more.

