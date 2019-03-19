In the March, over 40 races have been scheduled over different parts of the country. It won’t be wrong to say that March is the season of marathons right? Preparing for a marathon is not an easy job. This tough task includes training for months and also watching your diet. Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi, tellsyou what you should eat to be marathon-fit. According to her, carbohydrate forms the most integral part of one’s diet, if one is gearing up for a marathon. One will have to include good quality of carbohydrate in the diet. Runners can go for complex carbs which they may get from food items like rotis, rice, dalia, oats, breads. One should cut down on simple carbohydrates like sugar, processed foods, and drinking too many juices which may won’t be helpful on the day of the marathon. She also says that protein is a vital nutrient for runners. It can help strengthen your muscles, keeps injury at bay and allows speedy recovery after the marathon. Furthermore, it is also essential for generating mitochondria, the rod-shaped organelles which tend to fuel your cell’s metabolic activities. Watch out this video for more tips. Do follow these tips!

