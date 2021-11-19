Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Sushmita Sen Fitness Routine at 46 | Sushmita Sen Birthday | Sushmita Sen Abs

Written by Mini Dewan |Updated : November 19, 2021 1:31 PM IST

Sushmita Sen Fitness Routine at 46 | Sushmita Sen Birthday | Sushmita Sen Abs: Known for her poise and style the 46-year-old Sushmita Sen never fails to impress her fans. Sushmita is not just known for her acting but also her impeccable fitness routines. She is one of the fittest actors of the industry and adheres to a strict fitness routine.

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more