Sooryavanshi Actor Abhimanyu Singh Reveals How He Prepped Up For His Role | Abhimanyu Singh Fitness Routine: Rohit Shetty's much awaited film Sooryavanshi has been critically acclaimed all over and so has the character of the main antagonist in the film Riyaaz played by Abhimanyu Singh. Abhimanyu's physique and look has been the talk of the town. In this exclusive video Abhimanyu reveals his fitness routines on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Watch this to find out.