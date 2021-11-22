- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Fitness Tips: Soha Ali Khan's Fitness Secrets Revealed, Watch Her Intense Workout Session: The 43 year old Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan is known for her style and poise. Just like her brother Saif ali khan, Soha is one of the fittest actors and has always motivated her fans and followers towards fitness as she her self sticks to a disciplined diet and fitness routine. Watch this video for more.